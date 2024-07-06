Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 1,489,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,584. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

