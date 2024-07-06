Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

