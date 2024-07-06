Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,907 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $184,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

