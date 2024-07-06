Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock remained flat at $18.31 during trading on Friday. 12,172,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

