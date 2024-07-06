Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 95 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.09. 2,814,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

