Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the period. Amcor makes up approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Amcor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,171,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,353,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,971,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.