Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

Nucor stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

