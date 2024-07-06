Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.48 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,016,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,200. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.