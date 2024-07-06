Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.27 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,759 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

