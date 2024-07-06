Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $717,000 Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,415. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.