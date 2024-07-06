Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,542. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.