BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.54 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

