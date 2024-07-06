Barry Ticho Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

