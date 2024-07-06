Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.02.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.