Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Insider Acquires £49,750 in Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($62,926.89).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON USA opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.93. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £614.88 million and a PE ratio of -4,030.00.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

