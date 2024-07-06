Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 462,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

