Auour Investments LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Auour Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. Fairfield University boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 163,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,423,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,879,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $510.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.69. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

