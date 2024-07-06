Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.24). The stock has a market cap of £626.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 434.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.18.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($467,998.99). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.19) to GBX 480 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

