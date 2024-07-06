Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.44.
Assertio Stock Up 5.9 %
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 794,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 903.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 230,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
