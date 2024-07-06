ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.91

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and traded as low as $87.32. ASGN shares last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 114,673 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

ASGN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

