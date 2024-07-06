Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 9,168 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $66,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92.

On Tuesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arteris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Arteris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

