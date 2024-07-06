Ark Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $59.12 million and $16.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,934,106 coins and its circulating supply is 181,933,696 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

