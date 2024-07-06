Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $205,731.80 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $205,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $366.14 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

