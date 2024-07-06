Ardor Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $60.43 million and $1.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.