Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11,822.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Applied Materials by 29.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 576,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,773,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 997,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $138,060,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.40.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.