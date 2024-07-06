Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$25.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of T opened at C$20.82 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of C$20.04 and a one year high of C$25.94. The company has a market cap of C$30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.77.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

