Analysts Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $14.00

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,264 shares of company stock worth $5,756,008 in the last ninety days. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

