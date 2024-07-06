Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $249.73

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

