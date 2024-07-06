Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $9.30

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 309.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 964,294 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.