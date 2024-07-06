Analysts Set Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) PT at C$2.65

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

CXB opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.70.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620 in the last three months. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

