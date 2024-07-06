America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,550 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,939,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,023. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

