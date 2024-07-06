Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.5% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $17,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $23.01 on Friday, reaching $885.67. 2,620,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $816.01 and a 200-day moving average of $746.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $524.63 and a 52-week high of $886.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

