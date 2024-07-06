Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.95.

ALNY stock opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

