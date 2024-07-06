Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.13

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $39.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,206,917,086 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.