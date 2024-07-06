Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

