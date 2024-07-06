Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Up 110.8%

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report) rose 110.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 412,482,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Advance Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.
About Advance Energy
Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.
