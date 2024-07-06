ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $324,846.01 and approximately $0.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.30 or 0.99996195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00067610 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000325 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.