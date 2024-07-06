AbbVie’s (ABBV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

