5,502 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $242,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. 1,263,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,005. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

