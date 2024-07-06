4,153 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 11,862,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

