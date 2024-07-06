3,715 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after buying an additional 6,418,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,144,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,703,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291,609 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 281,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

