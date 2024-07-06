1,951 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.8 %

USPH stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. 51,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

