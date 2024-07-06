1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $289.67. 514,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.84. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

