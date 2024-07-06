1,500 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after purchasing an additional 426,794 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.52. 4,667,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,749. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

