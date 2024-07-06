12,259 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 687.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 115,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,862. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

