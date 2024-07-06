1,002 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 417,247 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.