Xai Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.50 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $80.84 million and $29.50 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.28959478 USD and is down -19.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $28,026,260.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

