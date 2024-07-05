Wrapped AVAX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $126.01 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for about $25.10 or 0.00044465 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $126.01 million and approximately $38.93 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,019,495 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 4,946,249.85007238. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 22.91948346 USD and is down -11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1087 active market(s) with $29,230,259.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

