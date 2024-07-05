World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $125.77 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $125.77 million and $1.56 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

