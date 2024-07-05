Wirtual Price Hits $0.0010 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $6.38 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

Wirtual Token Trading

